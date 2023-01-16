DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 59089.0 shares of the DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.45M. DRTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.27, offering almost -249.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.23% since then. We note from DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 79300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.33K.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DRTT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) trade information

Instantly DRTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.94% year-to-date, but still down -6.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) is 97.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRTT is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. to make $49.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41.33 million and $42.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.80%.

DRTT Dividends

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.96% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. shares, and 64.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.88%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stock is held by 43 institutions, with 22NW, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.09% of the shares, which is about 15.89 million shares worth $17.17 million.

MAK Capital One LLC, with 7.48% or 6.57 million shares worth $7.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.91 million shares worth $4.22 million, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.