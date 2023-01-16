Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) were traded, and its beta was 5.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around $0.07 or 10.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.10M. DGHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.65, offering almost -488.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.76% since then. We note from Digihost Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 90080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 77.09K.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

Instantly DGHI has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 119.44% year-to-date, but still up 53.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) is 54.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.09 day(s).

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) estimates and forecasts

Digihost Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.46 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.40%.

DGHI Dividends

Digihost Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.05% of Digihost Technology Inc. shares, and 6.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.28%. Digihost Technology Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vident Investment Advisory, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 89753.0 shares worth $91548.0.

Wedbush Securities Inc, with 0.11% or 30166.0 shares worth $21568.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF held roughly 89753.0 shares worth around $91548.0, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.