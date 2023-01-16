Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s (DPSI): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 59963.0 shares of the Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.50, and it changed around $0.23 or 2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.02M. DPSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.98, offering almost -23.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.48% since then. We note from Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 67070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.38K.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DPSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Decisionpoint Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) trade information

Instantly DPSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.63% year-to-date, but still up 5.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) is 7.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25520.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DPSI is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 4.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) estimates and forecasts

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 147.64 percent over the past six months and at a 500.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 110.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Decisionpoint Systems Inc. to make $20.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.22 million and $16.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

DPSI Dividends

Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.59% of Decisionpoint Systems Inc. shares, and 3.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.98%. Decisionpoint Systems Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.38% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.66 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.53% or 36571.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund held roughly 40001.0 shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.