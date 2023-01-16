CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 59163.0 shares of the CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.87, and it changed around $0.96 or 6.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $306.93M. CVRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.94, offering almost -25.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.01% since then. We note from CVRx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.20K.

CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) trade information

Instantly CVRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.73 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.51% year-to-date, but still down -3.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) is 8.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.44 day(s).

CVRx Inc. (CVRX) estimates and forecasts

CVRx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 134.07 percent over the past six months and at a 50.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -86.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect CVRx Inc. to make $6.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.28 million and $3.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 73.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 86.20%.

CVRX Dividends

CVRx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01.

CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.40% of CVRx Inc. shares, and 71.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.65%. CVRx Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Johnson & Johnson being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.99% of the shares, which is about 3.5 million shares worth $21.01 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 11.52% or 2.37 million shares worth $14.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $1.9 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $1.64 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.