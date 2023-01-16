Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 91704.0 shares of the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) were traded, and its beta was 4.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.40M. CELZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.14, offering almost -1042.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85260.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.64K.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CELZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4707 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.34% year-to-date, but still up 6.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 6.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELZ is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2122.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 388.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $310k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 355.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares, and 9.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.36%. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.52% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with 3.62% or 88889.0 shares worth $39751.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 61050.0 shares worth $27301.0, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 24157.0 shares worth around $10803.0, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.