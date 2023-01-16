Could VerifyMe Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VRME) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 72357.0 shares of the VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.09 or -5.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.99M. VRME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -128.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.67% since then. We note from VerifyMe Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 96980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.88K.

VerifyMe Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VRME as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VerifyMe Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) trade information

Instantly VRME has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.34% year-to-date, but still up 20.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) is 38.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35350.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRME is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -218.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) estimates and forecasts

VerifyMe Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.66 percent over the past six months and at a -471.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,819.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VerifyMe Inc. to make $6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $255k and $161k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,547.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,626.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%.

VRME Dividends

VerifyMe Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.19% of VerifyMe Inc. shares, and 5.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.41%. VerifyMe Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.10% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.3 million.

SFE Investment Counsel, with 1.33% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 85157.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.