Could Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 80459.0 shares of the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.70M. UPC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.08, offering almost -123.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.24% since then. We note from Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.51K.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Instantly UPC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 55.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.86% year-to-date, but still down -44.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) is -46.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43460.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) estimates and forecasts

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.38% of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares, and 1.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.22%. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stock is held by 5 institutions, with Pura Vida Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.14% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.15 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.10% or 20520.0 shares worth $12878.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8802.0 shares worth $5524.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.