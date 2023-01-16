Could Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TNYA) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.51M. TNYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.17, offering almost -606.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.38% since then. We note from Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 278.64K.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNYA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Instantly TNYA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.46 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.93% year-to-date, but still up 16.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) is -3.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNYA is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1646.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -555.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.96 percent over the past six months and at a 33.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.26% of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 91.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.21%. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Column Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 22.73% of the shares, which is about 9.4 million shares worth $52.92 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.37% or 5.53 million shares worth $31.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $7.12 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $5.95 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.