Could Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ: STRC) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) were traded. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.13M. STRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.20, offering almost -951.28% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.62% since then. We note from Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporationâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.71K.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended STRC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Instantly STRC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8611 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 9.42%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 38.11% year-to-date, but still up 18.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is 11.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STRC is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -989.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -348.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -73.90 percent over the past six months and at a -103.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 197.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to make $6.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.13 million and $1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 344.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 526.50%.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporationâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.18% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation shares, and 15.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.82%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock is held by 94 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.52% of the shares, which is about 5.45 million shares worth $14.49 million.

General Electric Company, with 2.66% or 4.12 million shares worth $9.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $12.48 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC held roughly 2.78 million shares worth around $7.41 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.