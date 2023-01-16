Could Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around -$0.29 or -6.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.25M. HTOO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.83, offering almost -141.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.87% since then. We note from Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.41K.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HTOO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fusion Fuel Green PLC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) trade information

Instantly HTOO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.95 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.35% year-to-date, but still up 8.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) is -25.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTOO is forecast to be at a low of $6.67 and a high of $14.43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -221.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Fusion Fuel Green PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.68 percent over the past six months and at a -161.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC to make $3.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 472.50%.

HTOO Dividends

Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.26% of Fusion Fuel Green PLC shares, and 41.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.09%. Fusion Fuel Green PLC stock is held by 31 institutions, with MAK Capital One LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.84% of the shares, which is about 2.07 million shares worth $13.51 million.

Teilinger Capital Ltd., with 4.96% or 0.55 million shares worth $3.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 17319.0 shares worth $86421.0, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund held roughly 6386.0 shares worth around $41636.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.