Could BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.31M. BYSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.32, offering almost -101.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.77% since then. We note from BeyondSpring Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 917.29K.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Instantly BYSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.58 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.83% year-to-date, but still up 22.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is 107.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

BeyondSpring Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.75 percent over the past six months and at a 15.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $340k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. to make $340k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $338k and $338k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.60%.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 16 and January 21.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.55% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares, and 18.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.74%. BeyondSpring Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.74% of the shares, which is about 4.96 million shares worth $10.61 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.88% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 45141.0 shares worth $96601.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 20183.0 shares worth around $43191.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.