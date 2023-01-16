CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) were traded, and its beta was 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.09M. CNF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.94, offering almost -117.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.94% since then. We note from CNFinance Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.04K.

CNFinance Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CNF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CNFinance Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.85% year-to-date, but still up 7.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) is -15.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNF is forecast to be at a low of $39.32 and a high of $39.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2072.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2072.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) estimates and forecasts

CNFinance Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.90 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CNFinance Holdings Limited to make $69.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.91 million and $67.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.50%.

CNF Dividends

CNFinance Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 20.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares, and 8.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.10%. CNFinance Holdings Limited stock is held by 43 institutions, with Gagnon Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.44% of the shares, which is about 1.67 million shares worth $4.27 million.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC, with 1.14% or 0.78 million shares worth $2.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 48387.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held roughly 46227.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.