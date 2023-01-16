Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.05 or 7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.98M. RAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.60, offering almost -233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.49% since then. We note from Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.24K.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RAAS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cloopen Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Instantly RAAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8042 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.46% year-to-date, but still up 2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) is 12.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAAS is forecast to be at a low of $33.54 and a high of $33.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4200.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4200.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cloopen Group Holding Limited to make $43.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 16 and November 21.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, and 5.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.14%. Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock is held by 20 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.80% of the shares, which is about 5.76 million shares worth $4.04 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.52% or 0.79 million shares worth $0.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 41200.0 shares worth $42848.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.