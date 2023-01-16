China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 82692.0 shares of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.30M. CLEU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.02, offering almost -272.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 195.00K.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.69% year-to-date, but still down -14.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is -24.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.20% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares, and 5.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.34%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.24% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.19 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 1.51% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 48266.0 shares worth $29442.0, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares.