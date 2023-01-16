Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 87037.0 shares of the Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) were traded, and its beta was 0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.11M. CMMB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.20, offering almost -218.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.57% since then. We note from Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 448.07K.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Instantly CMMB has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.67% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.34 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.42%. We can see from the shorts that 143.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.48 percent over the past six months and at a -91.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.50% in the next quarter.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.97% of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 35.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.67%. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 22.55% of the shares, which is about 2.58 million shares worth $9.54 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 2.52% or 0.29 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 28640.0 shares worth $71313.0, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11737.0 shares worth around $43426.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.