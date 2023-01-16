CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.51, and it changed around $0.33 or 7.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $465.30M. CMAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.23, offering almost -104.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.58% since then. We note from CareMax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 473.84K.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) trade information

Instantly CMAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.54 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.56% year-to-date, but still up 26.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) is 52.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMAX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) estimates and forecasts

CareMax Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.04 percent over the past six months and at a -361.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect CareMax Inc. to make $145.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.60%.

CMAX Dividends

CareMax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.99% of CareMax Inc. shares, and 73.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.08%. CareMax Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.15% of the shares, which is about 15.86 million shares worth $57.58 million.

Eminence Capital, LP, with 9.90% or 8.65 million shares worth $31.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $5.96 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $4.93 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.