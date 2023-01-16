Can MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.90M. MICT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -53.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.41% since then. We note from MICT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 402.02K.

Instantly MICT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9400 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) is -24.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.19 day(s).

MICT Inc. (MICT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4,646.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MICT Inc. to make $9.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $824k and $8.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,827.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

MICT Dividends

MICT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.00% of MICT Inc. shares, and 7.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.79%. MICT Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.72% of the shares, which is about 4.83 million shares worth $2.74 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.51% or 1.96 million shares worth $1.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $1.72 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $0.87 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.