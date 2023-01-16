Can BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX: BKTI) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX:BKTI) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.43, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.18M. BKTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.49, offering almost -1.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.98% since then. We note from BK Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 60330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.86K.

BK Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BKTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BK Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX:BKTI) trade information

Instantly BKTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.45 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.31% year-to-date, but still up 8.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX:BKTI) is 22.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKTI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BK Technologies Corporation to make $18.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.90%. BK Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -676.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.50% per year for the next five years.

BKTI Dividends

BK Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX:BKTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.93% of BK Technologies Corporation shares, and 44.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.19%. BK Technologies Corporation stock is held by 35 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 1.37 million shares worth $3.64 million.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc., with 5.93% or 1.0 million shares worth $2.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 85717.0 shares worth $0.23 million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund held roughly 75000.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.