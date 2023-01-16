BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.50M. BTCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.75, offering almost -443.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.6% since then. We note from BTCS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.10K.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information

Instantly BTCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 155.56% year-to-date, but still up 88.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) is 81.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22710.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) estimates and forecasts

BTCS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.81 percent over the past six months and at a 65.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BTCS Inc. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

BTCS Dividends

BTCS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.38% of BTCS Inc. shares, and 4.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.10%. BTCS Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.90% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.5 million.

HRT Financial LP, with 2.18% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $0.37 million, making up 4.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 87691.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.