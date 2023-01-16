Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Share Price Might Move Down By -57.29%

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.05, and it changed around $0.34 or 19.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.10M. BQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -134.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.22% since then. We note from Boqii Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54770.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.68K.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) trade information

Instantly BQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.07 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.42% year-to-date, but still up 46.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) is 32.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 86160.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BQ is forecast to be at a low of $119.64 and a high of $119.64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5736.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5736.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Boqii Holding Limited to make $46.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.00%.

BQ Dividends

Boqii Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 02.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Boqii Holding Limited shares, and 9.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.09%. Boqii Holding Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.63% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.63 million.

FMR, LLC, with 2.09% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 75273.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.