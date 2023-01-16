Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.38, and it changed around -$2.12 or -18.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.52M. BTB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -27.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.73% since then. We note from Bit Brother Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.44K.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Instantly BTB has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.00 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.76% year-to-date, but still down -11.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is 17.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.70%.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Bit Brother Limited shares, and 0.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.27%. Bit Brother Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 98643.0 shares worth $29592.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.19% or 66814.0 shares worth $20044.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15078.0 shares worth $4523.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.