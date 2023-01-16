BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV): Decline Of -2382.27% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) were traded, and its beta was 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around $0.2 or 7.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.91M. BVXV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.90, offering almost -712.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.96% since then. We note from BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.60K.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Instantly BVXV has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.73% year-to-date, but still down -6.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) is -72.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BVXV is forecast to be at a low of $57.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2382.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1921.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.62 percent over the past six months and at a 96.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 99.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.90% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 1.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.49%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Envestnet Asset Management being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.87% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.19 million.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors, with 0.30% or 55500.0 shares worth $64657.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 79216.0 shares worth $57827.0, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13768.0 shares worth around $16039.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.