Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) Stock Forecast 2023: $8.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.09 or 23.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.59M. AXLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.89, offering almost -514.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.96% since then. We note from Axcella Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 718.01K.

Axcella Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AXLA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Axcella Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Instantly AXLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4850 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.99% year-to-date, but still up 39.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is -46.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXLA is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1602.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -219.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Axcella Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.49 percent over the past six months and at a 18.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.70% in the next quarter.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.63% of Axcella Health Inc. shares, and 60.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.86%. Axcella Health Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 25.65% of the shares, which is about 18.87 million shares worth $8.84 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.74% or 7.9 million shares worth $3.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 3.24 million shares worth $1.52 million, making up 4.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $0.78 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.