Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 55451.0 shares of the Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.60M. AVGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.22, offering almost -459.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.13% since then. We note from Avinger Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 95500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.76K.

Avinger Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVGR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avinger Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.89% year-to-date, but still up 7.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is 10.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVGR is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -597.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -597.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Avinger Inc. to make $3.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.37 million and $2.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.80%.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Avinger Inc. shares, and 6.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.11%. Avinger Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.50% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.19% or 84077.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 70590.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.