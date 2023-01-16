Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 88112.0 shares of the Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.17 or -10.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.80M. AUGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.37, offering almost -127.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.76% since then. We note from Augmedix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.80K.

Augmedix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUGX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Augmedix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information

Instantly AUGX has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7100 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.13% year-to-date, but still down -10.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) is 33.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUGX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -305.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -170.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) estimates and forecasts

Augmedix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.64 percent over the past six months and at a -1.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Augmedix Inc. to make $8.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.62 million and $6.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.30%.

AUGX Dividends

Augmedix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.39% of Augmedix Inc. shares, and 61.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.87%.