Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 61728.0 shares of the Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.99M. ASPU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.64, offering almost -700.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.3% since then. We note from Aspen Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.67K.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) trade information

Instantly ASPU has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.94% year-to-date, but still down -2.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) is -4.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) estimates and forecasts

Aspen Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.59 percent over the past six months and at a -6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aspen Group Inc. to make $15.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.00%. Aspen Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 12.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

ASPU Dividends

Aspen Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.44% of Aspen Group Inc. shares, and 37.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.47%. Aspen Group Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.68% of the shares, which is about 2.71 million shares worth $2.66 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 5.40% or 1.0 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $0.57 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.