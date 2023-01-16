Are Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.9 million shares of the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.55M. ALLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.67, offering almost -3929.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 884.70K.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALLR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Instantly ALLR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.95% year-to-date, but still up 4.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is -18.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLR is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.79% of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 1.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.37%. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with LMR Partners LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 46033.0 shares worth $11232.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.28% or 29433.0 shares worth $7181.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 20000.0 shares worth $4880.0, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 14501.0 shares worth around $3538.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.