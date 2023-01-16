Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.00M. AUVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.20, offering almost -262.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.45% since then. We note from Applied UV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Instantly AUVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3699 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.19% year-to-date, but still down -8.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) is 23.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Applied UV Inc. to make $5.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.55 million and $3.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.70%.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 10.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.98% of Applied UV Inc. shares, and 3.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.36%. Applied UV Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.14% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.33 million.

Advisor Group, Inc., with 0.66% or 84145.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 86071.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59088.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.