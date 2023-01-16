Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.1 or 19.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.39M. AMTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.88, offering almost -1816.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.77% since then. We note from Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 305.10K.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Instantly AMTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6300 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.76% year-to-date, but still up 38.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) is -48.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMTI is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -383.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.69 percent over the past six months and at a -24.34% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.80% in the next quarter.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.70% per year for the next five years.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.89% of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares, and 61.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.33%. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 23.30% of the shares, which is about 9.06 million shares worth $26.38 million.

Capital World Investors, with 10.77% or 4.19 million shares worth $12.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.86 million shares worth $5.42 million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $2.02 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.