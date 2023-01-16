Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.68 million shares of the Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around -$0.31 or -13.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.40M. APGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.35, offering almost -1491.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.04% since then. We note from Apexigen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Apexigen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apexigen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) trade information

Instantly APGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.8800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 188.86% year-to-date, but still up 124.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) is 66.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16960.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APGN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -458.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -306.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) estimates and forecasts

APGN Dividends

Apexigen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.64% of Apexigen Inc. shares, and 19.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.38%. Apexigen Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.83% of the shares, which is about 1.89 million shares worth $3.73 million.

Yu Fan, with 1.87% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 91663.0 shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.