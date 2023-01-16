An Analysis Of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 66550.0 shares of the Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.05, and it changed around $1.57 or 6.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $577.65M. AVTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.79, offering almost -22.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.1% since then. We note from Aerovate Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 131.81K.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVTE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) trade information

Instantly AVTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.39 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.51% year-to-date, but still down -2.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) is -4.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.09 day(s).

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) estimates and forecasts

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.17 percent over the past six months and at a -10.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -92.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.70% in the next quarter.

AVTE Dividends

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 105.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.07%. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 33.85% of the shares, which is about 8.26 million shares worth $129.17 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with 15.40% or 3.76 million shares worth $58.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $16.46 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $6.39 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.