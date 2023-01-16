Amprius Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE: AMPX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 89100.0 shares of the Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.15, and it changed around $0.33 or 5.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $491.57M. AMPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.01, offering almost -322.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.62% since then. We note from Amprius Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 874.06K.

Amprius Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMPX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amprius Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Instantly AMPX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.60 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.45% year-to-date, but still down -4.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) is -11.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $500k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Amprius Technologies Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 82.28% of Amprius Technologies Inc. shares, and 0.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.35%. Amprius Technologies Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with KPCB XIV Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 100000.0 shares worth $0.92 million.