Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.75, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $396.73M. ALPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.56, offering almost -20.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.91% since then. We note from Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 99610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 122.63K.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALPN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) trade information

Instantly ALPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.90 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.05% year-to-date, but still up 14.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) is 40.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALPN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) estimates and forecasts

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.78 percent over the past six months and at a 19.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 148.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. to make $20.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 354.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.00%.

ALPN Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.99% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares, and 79.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.14%. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.49% of the shares, which is about 4.71 million shares worth $40.07 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 13.43% or 4.08 million shares worth $34.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $3.19 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $2.3 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.