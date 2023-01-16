Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.63, and it changed around -$0.2 or -4.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $333.31M. DRTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.65, offering almost -346.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.21% since then. We note from Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.13K.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DRTS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) trade information

Instantly DRTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.95 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.60% year-to-date, but still up 38.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) is 23.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRTS is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -396.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -159.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) estimates and forecasts

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.96 percent over the past six months and at a -82.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%.

DRTS Dividends

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.87% of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. shares, and 3.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.99%. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. stock is held by 23 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $2.78 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 0.13% or 88812.0 shares worth $0.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF held roughly 88812.0 shares worth around $0.8 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.