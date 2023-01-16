Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 61018.0 shares of the Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.87, and it changed around $0.15 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $993.89M. ALLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.44, offering almost -634.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.79% since then. We note from Allego N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 171.62K.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.93 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.25% year-to-date, but still up 21.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) is 24.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts expect Allego N.V. to make $35.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Allego N.V. shares, and 98.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.96%. Allego N.V. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.19% of the shares, which is about 19.21 million shares worth $97.79 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc., with 0.75% or 2.0 million shares worth $10.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $7.41 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held roughly 14279.0 shares worth around $72680.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.