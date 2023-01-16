Akili Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of AKLI Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.70M. AKLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.58, offering almost -2439.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.89% since then. We note from Akili Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 174.14K.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) trade information

Instantly AKLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.14% year-to-date, but still up 27.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) is -5.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 98860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

Akili Inc. (AKLI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Akili Inc. to make $90k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

AKLI Dividends

Akili Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.50% of Akili Inc. shares, and 59.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.51%. Akili Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Bailard, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 38357.0 shares worth $86686.0.