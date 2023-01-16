Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.30M. AEMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.46, offering almost -434.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.17% since then. We note from Aethlon Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 251.40K.

Aethlon Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AEMD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Instantly AEMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.49% year-to-date, but still down -3.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 19.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEMD is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $4.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -823.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -823.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Aethlon Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.07 percent over the past six months and at a -4.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -61.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10,729.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aethlon Medical Inc. to make $70k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.00%.

AEMD Dividends

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares, and 4.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.39%. Aethlon Medical Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.16% of the shares, which is about 0.49 million shares worth $0.55 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.74% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.33 million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.