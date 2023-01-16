Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $260.61M. ABSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.68, offering almost -236.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.64% since then. We note from Absci Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 355.17K.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.96 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.14% year-to-date, but still up 18.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 7.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.68 day(s).

Absci Corporation (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Absci Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.79 percent over the past six months and at a 45.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Absci Corporation to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.45 million and $819k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 225.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 144.20%.

Absci Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -279.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.99% of Absci Corporation shares, and 48.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.71%. Absci Corporation stock is held by 118 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.07% of the shares, which is about 13.93 million shares worth $40.11 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 8.69% or 8.03 million shares worth $23.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 4.14 million shares worth $11.92 million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $4.19 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.