A Business Review Of The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX: AREN) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 54340.0 shares of the The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.38, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.08M. AREN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.50, offering almost -96.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.5% since then. We note from The Arena Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42120.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.39K.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AREN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Arena Group Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.92 for the current quarter.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) trade information

Instantly AREN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.64 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN) is -46.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.76 day(s).

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) estimates and forecasts

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.20 percent over the past six months and at a 47.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect The Arena Group Holdings Inc. to make $72.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.30%.

AREN Dividends

The Arena Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX:AREN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.07% of The Arena Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 53.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.82%. The Arena Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 25.74% of the shares, which is about 4.59 million shares worth $41.34 million.

B. Riley Asset Management, Llc, with 8.00% or 1.43 million shares worth $12.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $7.12 million, making up 4.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $3.09 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.