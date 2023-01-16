17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.60M. YQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.78, offering almost -108.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.3% since then. We note from 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 186.67K.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YQ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Instantly YQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.27% year-to-date, but still down -7.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is 53.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 90190.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YQ is forecast to be at a low of $11.42 and a high of $11.42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -530.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -530.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.61% per year for the next five years.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 16 and January 20.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.92% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 10.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.68%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.33% of the shares, which is about 1.51 million shares worth $2.97 million.

H Capital II Gp, L.P., with 3.00% or 1.36 million shares worth $2.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 67967.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 24088.0 shares worth around $47453.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.