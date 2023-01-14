Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB): What Itâ€™s Worth And What To Do About It

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $4.77, to imply a decrease of -1.65% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The YMAB shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $20.48, putting it -329.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.94. The company has a valuation of $205.68M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 704.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the last session, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.00 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -2.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.25%. Short interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw shorts transact 3.71 million shares and set a 11.15 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) shares are -71.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -74.22% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.50% this quarter before jumping 81.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 73.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $13.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.96 million and $9.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.80% before jumping 181.60% in the following quarter.

YMAB Dividends

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)â€™s Major holders

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 12.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.86% of the shares at 73.99% float percentage. In total, 64.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 6.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Capital Holdings Plc with 2.53 million shares, or about 5.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.08 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 1.62 million shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 million, or 3.06% of the shares, all valued at about 6.36 million.