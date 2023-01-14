VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.40, to imply a decrease of -1.64% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The VNRX share’s 52-week high remains $3.30, putting it -37.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $136.37M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 141.21K shares over the past 3 months.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) trade information

After registering a -1.64% downside in the last session, VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.57 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.83%, and 15.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.23%. Short interest in VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) saw shorts transact 0.74 million shares and set a 9.81 days time to cover.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VolitionRx Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) shares are 15.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.69% against 4.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 300.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $220k.

VNRX Dividends

VolitionRx Limited has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VolitionRx Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX)’s Major holders

VolitionRx Limited insiders hold 34.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.43% of the shares at 15.85% float percentage. In total, 10.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.43 million shares (or 5.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.54 million shares, or about 0.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.49 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.23 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 0.48 million.