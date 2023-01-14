VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) Up Almost 40.00% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.90, to imply a decrease of -3.17% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The VOC share’s 52-week high remains $12.35, putting it -3.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.31. The company has a valuation of $196.47M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 208.11K shares over the past 3 months.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) trade information

After registering a -3.17% downside in the last session, VOC Energy Trust (VOC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.43 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -3.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.59%, and 40.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.75%. Short interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw shorts transact 36300.0 shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying a decrease of -197.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VOC has been trading 66.39% off suggested target high and 66.39% from its likely low.

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $28.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.52 million.

VOC Dividends

VOC Energy Trust has its next earnings report out on October 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VOC Energy Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 1.27, with the share yield ticking at 10.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s Major holders

VOC Energy Trust insiders hold 26.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.72% of the shares at 6.39% float percentage. In total, 4.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.7 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VOC Energy Trust (VOC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 4873.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32990.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1793.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 11636.0.