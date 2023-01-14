Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Up 102.38% Year-To-Date

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.86, to imply an increase of 5.72% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The VIVE share’s 52-week high remains $1.24, putting it -44.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $8.86M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VIVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) trade information

After registering a 5.72% upside in the last session, Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9998 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 5.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.34%, and 124.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 102.38%. Short interest in Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw shorts transact 47650.0 shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 86.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.25 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIVE has been trading -626.74% off suggested target high and -626.74% from its likely low.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viveve Medical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) shares are 40.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.77% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.50% this quarter before jumping 9.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.84 million.

VIVE Dividends

Viveve Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viveve Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s Major holders

Viveve Medical Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.04% of the shares at 10.04% float percentage. In total, 10.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 2.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.11 million shares, or about 1.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $74791.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74791.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42089.0, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 27610.0.