Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA): Can A Stock Be -8.46% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.92, to imply an increase of 0.50% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The VRNA share’s 52-week high remains $26.44, putting it -10.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.41. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 862.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

After registering a 0.50% upside in the last session, Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.62 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.34%, and 84.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.46%. Short interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 3.49 days time to cover.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verona Pharma plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) shares are 338.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.71% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before jumping 57.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -82.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.57 million.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma plc has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verona Pharma plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Verona Pharma plc insiders hold 10.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.17% of the shares at 54.99% float percentage. In total, 49.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.69 million shares (or 7.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 5.11 million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $21.4 million.

We also have Tekla World Healthcare Fund and Tekla Life Sciences Investors as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Tekla World Healthcare Fund holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 0.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 1.32 million.