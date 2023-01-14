Unity Biotechnology Inc. At $4.29: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.29, to imply an increase of 18.18% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The UBX share’s 52-week high remains $18.50, putting it -331.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $62.29M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 723.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

After registering a 18.18% upside in the last session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.32 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 18.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.68%, and 48.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.57%. Short interest in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.40, implying an increase of 92.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBX has been trading -2697.2% off suggested target high and -179.72% from its likely low.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unity Biotechnology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) shares are -34.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.39% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.00% this quarter before jumping 6.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -96.00% compared to the previous financial year.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Unity Biotechnology Inc. insiders hold 1.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.03% of the shares at 26.55% float percentage. In total, 26.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 93401.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 74519.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50332.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.28 million.