There Has Been A -6.71% Decline For Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV). So What’s Next?

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply a decrease of -6.71% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The GROV share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -2132.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $86.92M, with an average of 2.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GROV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

After registering a -6.71% downside in the last session, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6500 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -6.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.67%, and 33.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.35%. Short interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 90.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GROV has been trading -1685.71% off suggested target high and -257.14% from its likely low.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. insiders hold 53.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.01% of the shares at 45.54% float percentage. In total, 21.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sculptor Capital Lp. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.64 million shares (or 22.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is StepStone Group LP with 1.74 million shares, or about 4.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.08 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Principal Global Multi Strategy Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 0.75 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15505.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.