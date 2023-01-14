There Has Been A -2.47% Decline For PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM). So What’s Next?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply a decrease of -2.47% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PAVM share’s 52-week high remains $2.34, putting it -296.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $48.31M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 696.85K shares over the past 3 months.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

After registering a -2.47% downside in the last session, PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6400 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.03%, and -1.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.92%. Short interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw shorts transact 5.64 million shares and set a 9.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.06, implying an increase of 88.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $8.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAVM has been trading -1298.31% off suggested target high and -408.47% from its likely low.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PAVmed Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) shares are -44.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -146.51% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -73.30% this quarter before falling -35.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 272.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $230k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.43 million.

PAVM Dividends

PAVmed Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PAVmed Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

PAVmed Inc. insiders hold 10.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.50% of the shares at 15.03% float percentage. In total, 13.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.46 million shares (or 3.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 1.59 million shares, or about 1.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.48 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.3 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about 0.97 million.