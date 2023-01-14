Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Could Increase In Price By -300.0% Or More

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 1.41% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TALK share’s 52-week high remains $1.94, putting it -158.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $105.60M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 757.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Talkspace Inc. (TALK), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TALK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

After registering a 1.41% upside in the last session, Talkspace Inc. (TALK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7680 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.67%, and -0.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.92%. Short interest in Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) saw shorts transact 3.88 million shares and set a 4.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 50.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TALK has been trading -300.0% off suggested target high and -33.33% from its likely low.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Talkspace Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Talkspace Inc. (TALK) shares are -54.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.92% against -4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,300.00% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $29.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.58 million.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Talkspace Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Talkspace Inc. insiders hold 2.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.39% of the shares at 69.18% float percentage. In total, 67.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.7 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with 11.34 million shares, or about 7.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $19.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Talkspace Inc. (TALK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.78 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 2.09 million.