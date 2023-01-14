Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Is Up 37.77% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply an increase of 12.98% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The TKAT share’s 52-week high remains $4.88, putting it -460.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $28.91M, with an average of 73070.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

After registering a 12.98% upside in the last session, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9300 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 12.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.77%, and 19.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.85%. Short interest in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 13.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TKAT has been trading -14.94% off suggested target high and -14.94% from its likely low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $304k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -87.20% before jumping 42.40% in the following quarter.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Takung Art Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Takung Art Co. Ltd. insiders hold 9.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.77% of the shares at 0.85% float percentage. In total, 0.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87687.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 76000.0 shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $66028.0.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 76000.0 shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66028.0